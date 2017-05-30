FEATURE: Making Macedonians the happiest people on earth is Vardar left wing Timur Dibirov's motto for the VELUX EHF FINAL4.

The Dibirovs at Vardar: It’s all in the family

There are many examples of ‘handball families,’ like the Karabatics, the Dujshebaevs, the Lijewskis, and the Gilles. But looking at the two pinnacle events in European club handball this season, it is definitely the Dibirov family which is in the focus.

Irina Dibirova, three-time world champion and twice Champions League winner as a player, took over the women’s team of HC Vardar as a coach this spring. She steered the team to the final of the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 in Budapest, were Vardar unluckily lost against Györ after extra time.

In the stands Irina’s husband Timur Dibirov was engrossed in the match.

“It was a very exciting day for me, a fantastic Champions League final. I felt great pride for her as a coach and realised that Irina fits in this role because as a player she has collected these trophies,” Timur says.

Vardar's dream has become a reality

While Irina was coaching the women’s team, the dream of Vardar’s men had just become a reality. After three dramatic quarter-final eliminations in 2014, 2015 and 2016, left wing Timur and his teammates clinched their premiere berth for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne by dominantly beating former Champions League winners Flensburg.

“It was very difficult for us to be always one step away from the great success, but now we are there. We were mentally prepared for Cologne, and now our dreams have come true. We are ready,” Dibirov says.

Just like his teammates Arpad Sterbik, Joan Canellas and Ivan Cupic, Dibirov has been part of the event before with another club, in his case Chekhovskie Medvedi. They played at the maiden edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in 2010, just three years after Dibirov and the Bears won the EHF Cup Winners’ Cup.

Dibirov feels like ages have passed since then.

“Handball has changed a lot and has become more professional with so many players on top level. Today, the decisive factors are details and psychology, as there are no more favourites and underdogs anymore. All teams are equal.”

Surprise package in Cologne

With this new hierarchy in mind, Dibirov hopes that Vardar can become the next surprise package in Cologne.

“The victories of clubs like Flensburg, Hamburg or Kielce have proved that the number of top sides is not only two or three anymore, as it was some years ago. Seven or eight at least can raise the trophy in Cologne. This equality on top level is a true promotion for handball.”

Not only in the LANXESS arena in Cologne, but also in FYR Macedonia people are eagerly awaiting Vardar’s first throw-off at a VELUX EHF FINAL4.

“It is very important for the country, for the city, for the club - to love handball is everywhere in Macedonia, it means everything for the people. So we really want to make the people happy and pay them back all the support and love which they gave to us.”

"It's just a little advice"

And again, Dibirov talks about the very special meaning of the handball family, his family.

“Away from home it is all about handball for the Dibirovs, at home we always enjoy spending time with our beautiful children. It is our greatest victory to see how they grow up and how they love their parents.”

But no advice from husband to wife and vice versa?

“Maybe we help each other in our careers because support like this is very important in sports. But I assure you, it’s just little advice, no more!”

For Dibirov the meaning of ‘family’ is much wider than only wife and children.

“Our Vardar family goes from our owner Sergej Samsonenko to the workers in our arena, from players to fans.”

Respect and love for the sport

Not just because he’s also Russian, Dibirov has a close relationship to Samsonenko.

“He is a good friend of mine, but also an equally good friend to all players and staff. It is Sergej’s character to have close contact to everybody. And right now he is very happy to be the first in the history of club owners with teams at both FINAL4 events. Samsonenko is not just a 100 percent owner who finances the club, he also has a lot of respect and love for the sport. I don’t know many people like him.”

Samsonenko, too, is eager to see Vardar’s first appearance in Cologne when they face record winners FC Barcelona.

“We respect our opponents and a club like Barcelona,” says Dibirov. “But when the whistle blows to start the match, we're equal.”

And what will happen in Skopje, if Vardar really win this trophy?

“Macedonia will be the happiest country on earth. In the city, you will meet hundreds of thousands of people and I am sure this day will leave its mark in history.”

