Big weekend of ebt 2017

One week after the ebt Finals 2016 in Thessaloniki, the European Beach Tour 2017 kicks into full gear with six competitions on one weekend. The events in the Netherlands, Greece, Croatia, Poland, Germany and Slovakia begin on Friday and Saturday, with all finishing on Sunday as teams fight for crucial points toward their ebt 2017 ranking.



In Poland, the second tournament of the new PGNiG Summer Superliga will take place in Mielno. The first of the five Superliga competitions was held from May 19 to 21 as part of the lead up to the 2017 World Games in Wroclaw, where beach handball will be contested by 13 nations. The live stream can be found here.

The Zapresic Open 2017 is the second event of the season in Croatia, after the ebt 2017 opened at the end of April with the Jarun Cup 2017. The Jarun Cup 2017 titles were won by Detono Zagreb in the men’s competition and Multichem-Szentendrei N.K.E. in the women’s, before those same sides went on to win the ebt Finals 2017 in Greece.



All Zapresic Open 2017 matches will be streamed live and more information on the event can be found on the official website.



This weekend marks the first ebt 2017 event for the other four nations, with the Bi Baso Beach Handball Cup in the Netherlands, the Kinderland Kalamos Beach Handball Tournament 2017 in Greece, the Beach Cup Flittard in Germany, and Beach Handball Štrkovec in Slovakia.

The Bi Baso Beach Handball Cup and Kinderland Kalamos Beach Handball Tournament both start on Friday, while all other competitions feature the first matches on Saturday.



Current ebt 2017 standings



Following the first two ebt 2017 competitions, recently crowned champions of both the men’s and women’s 2016 competitions, Detono Zagreb and Szentendrei N.K.E., remain on top of their respective tables.



Both teams claimed first place with their victories in the Jarun Cup 2017, though neither participated in the first PGNiG Summer Superliga event, which was contested between all Polish sides.



Zagreb currently count 394 points in their account; 10 ahead of Danish team Hshop with fellow Croatian squad BHC Dubrava in third on the men’s table.



Hungarian Szentendrei lead the women’s competition with 334, while BHC Dubrava are on 334 and Detono Zagreb 324.

