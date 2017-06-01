«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«nov 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«feb 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627281234
567891011
«mar 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627281234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«apr 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

01.06.2017, 12:00
Big weekend of ebt 2017
«Go back »Print Version


PREVIEW: Six countries host six European Beach Tour events as the 2017 season continues.

»Beach Handball Channel »2017 Men's News
»
 

Big weekend of ebt 2017

One week after the ebt Finals 2016 in Thessaloniki, the European Beach Tour 2017 kicks into full gear with six competitions on one weekend. The events in the Netherlands, Greece, Croatia, Poland, Germany and Slovakia begin on Friday and Saturday, with all finishing on Sunday as teams fight for crucial points toward their ebt 2017 ranking.

In Poland, the second tournament of the new PGNiG Summer Superliga will take place in Mielno. The first of the five Superliga competitions was held from May 19 to 21 as part of the lead up to the 2017 World Games in Wroclaw, where beach handball will be contested by 13 nations. The live stream can be found here.

PGNiGSummerSuperliga_565

The Zapresic Open 2017 is the second event of the season in Croatia, after the ebt 2017 opened at the end of April with the Jarun Cup 2017. The Jarun Cup 2017 titles were won by Detono Zagreb in the men’s competition and Multichem-Szentendrei N.K.E. in the women’s, before those same sides went on to win the ebt Finals 2017 in Greece.

All Zapresic Open 2017 matches will be streamed live and more information on the event can be found on the official website.

This weekend marks the first ebt 2017 event for the other four nations, with the Bi Baso Beach Handball Cup in the Netherlands, the Kinderland Kalamos Beach Handball Tournament 2017 in Greece, the Beach Cup Flittard in Germany, and Beach Handball Štrkovec in Slovakia.

The Bi Baso Beach Handball Cup and Kinderland Kalamos Beach Handball Tournament both start on Friday, while all other competitions feature the first matches on Saturday.

Current ebt 2017 standings

Following the first two ebt 2017 competitions, recently crowned champions of both the men’s and women’s 2016 competitions, Detono Zagreb and Szentendrei N.K.E., remain on top of their respective tables.

Both teams claimed first place with their victories in the Jarun Cup 2017, though neither participated in the first PGNiG Summer Superliga event, which was contested between all Polish sides.

Zagreb currently count 394 points in their account; 10 ahead of Danish team Hshop with fellow Croatian squad BHC Dubrava in third on the men’s table.

Hungarian Szentendrei lead the women’s competition with 334, while BHC Dubrava are on 334 and Detono Zagreb 324.


TEXT: Courtney Gahan
 
Share
CONTACT FORM