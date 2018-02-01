VELUX EHF FINAL4: Europe’s most exciting fight for the 2018 title

The VELUX EHF FINAL4 is the indisputable highlight of the European club handball season. Over two match days, Europe’s four best teams face off to earn the prestigious VELUX EHF Champions League trophy.

Experience the great atmosphere of this sporting highlight and be part of the spectacle when 19,750 fans in the LANXESS arena cheer for the world’s best handball players as they strive for victory at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2018.

The event will take place on 26/27 May 2018 Cologne’s LANXESS arena.

Prices for the 2018 event are:

Premium (red): €345

Category 1 (yellow): €295

Category 2 (purple): €215

Category 3 (orange): €155

Category 4 (green): €75

Ticket purchases are limited to a maximum of four tickets.

