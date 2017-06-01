NEWS REPORT: There are plenty of opportunities for fans to follow the VELUX EHF FINAL4 and its side-events accross the EHF Champions League social media channels

Where to follow the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2017

Handball fans not in Cologne’s LANXESS arena for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2017 have a plethora of options to follow the matches, catch up with news and statistics and enjoy behind the scenes fun on ehfTV.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

Live blog on ehfFINAL4.com

The VELUX EHF FINAL4 2017 coverage begins on Thursday, 16:00 hrs, when the live blog on the ehfFINAL4.com website goes online, showing the handball world what the handball world is saying about the biggest weekend in club handball.

The blog will keep everyone posted on the four matches and side-events during the event. It will also include the best content from social media, including the best behind the scenes coverage from the mobile reporters.

Let’s get Quizzical

‘Let’s get Quizzical’, a new format of the traditional Friday evening broadcast will be introduced on Friday 2 June between 18:00 and 19:00 CET. The show features with Dragan Gajic, Stojanche Stoilov, Viran Morros and Henrik Møllgaard - a star player from each of the four participating teams alongside Anja Althaus and Kim Ekdahl du Rietz as two special guest team captains, while ehfTV commentator Tom O’Brannagain will present the show which will be broadcasted on the EHF Champions League Facebook page and the ehfTV YouTube channel.

ehfTV

Tom O’Brannagain will commentate all four matches streamed live on ehfTV.com. The coverage will be extended on the ehfTV YouTube Channel with video highlights of the matches and the best of what is happening around the event, including the media call and the opening shows, which will be broadcast live for the very first time in 360°.

Facebook

On the EHF Champions League Facebook page handball followers will find premium content of all four matches, including videos with the most thrilling moments, live interviews, photo galleries, competitions and the very latest results and news. Fans can also enjoy the spectacular world premiere of the opening shows 360° live broadcast on the page.

Twitter

Catch up with the most interesting news on two channels. @ehfcl and @ehf_live will provide instant updates, an exclusive view behind the scences, interviews with players and trainers on-site and the best photos and videos of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2017

Instagram

The @ehfcl account on Instagram is the place to be for running stories, the best photography and most exciting highlights throughout the weekend.

Snapchat

The EHF’s very own ‘Snapking’ returns to Cologne and will give fans a unique and fun perspective of this year’s European club handball highlight, interacting with players, fans in the arena and those following on ehf_live.

