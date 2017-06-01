Something I'm really looking forward to tomorrow is 'Let's get Quizzical', a new take on the now-traditional Friday night show!

The show will feature a star player from each of the four participating teams (Dragan Gajic, Stojanche Stoilov, Viran Morros and Henrik Møllgaard) and two special guest team captains (Anja Althaus and Kim Ekdahl du Rietz), while ehfTV commentator Tom O’Brannagain will be the host.

Within the quiz, Tom will also take the opportunity to preview the weekend’s matches with the players in a relaxed environment and share a few laughs before the serious business takes over on Saturday.

Tune in on Friday at 18:00 CET for the show, which will be broadcast live on the EHF Champions League Facebook page and ehfTV YouTube channel.

Anja Althaus has just signed for Györ & she will be telling us about it tomorrow at 'Let's get Quizzical' https://t.co/tjBb2O0zH6 #ehffinal4 pic.twitter.com/y3esDGuTbX — #ehffinal4 (@ehfcl) June 1, 2017

