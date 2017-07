01.06.2017, 19:08

« Go back » Print Version



Tweet

Paris Saint-Germain are next to arrive in Cologne and the players' hotel after travelling from Paris by train. This is their second appearance at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 after losing the semi-final to eventual winners Kielce last year. They are one year more experienced and have a stronger squad overall, we'll find out very soon if that will make the difference. After @FCBhandbol who came to Cologne yesterday, @psghand are the second team to arrive at the player's hotel #ehffinal4 pic.twitter.com/lkE1VXwLYU — EHF Live (@EHF_Live) June 1, 2017

TEXT:



Share Tweet TEXT: