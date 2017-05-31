«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«nov 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«feb 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627281234
567891011
«mar 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627281234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«apr 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

01.06.2017, 22:10
Debutants check in last as four teams arrive in Cologne
«Go back »Print Version


FEATURE: All is set for the greatest handball show of the season as the four participants of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 made it to Cologne without any travel problems

»EHF CL Channel »2016-17 Men's CL
»Final Four
»
 

Debutants check in last as four teams arrive in Cologne

Boarding complete! All players, who will be on court this weekend in the LANXESS arena, have finally arrived at the team hotel in Cologne safe and well. With less than 48 hours to go to the semi-finals Veszprem vs Paris and Vardar vs Barcelona, the tension is rising at the river Rhine.

FC Barcelona Lassa had already entered their rooms on Wednesday night. After a training session on Thursday morning the players had a free afternoon and could relax, when the rest of the teams checked in the team hotel close to the arena. All Barca players – except long-term injured Lasse Anderson are ready to rumble at the in overall sixth appearance of the record winners at Cologne.

“It was strange to be here so early, as not even ehfTV.com commentator Tom O`Brannagain was waiting for us at the airport”, Barcelona team captain Victor Tomas said with a smile. Their plane had arrived with a one-hour delay: “But we are used to it, it was like all the years before. It is great to be back after missing the FINAL4 last year.”

The second team to arrive was Paris Saint-Germain at 7:30 pm on Thursday. In contrast to the remaining opponents, the French side took another means of transportation: They made it to Cologne by high-speed train.

“It took us less than four hours, it was a relaxing trip though initially it was quite hot in the train,” PSG coach Noka Serdarusic said. Already had their debut in 2016, when Paris also arrived by train. “All players are at Cologne, Saturday we will see how fit they are.”

Only some minutes later, PSG’s semi-final opponent Telekom Veszprém entered the hotel lobby. But as the team tried to check how many handball player fit into the revolving door, it took some time until the whole squad had received their room keys.

 

“We know this trip quite well now,” said Swedish line player Andreas Nilsson about travelling by bus from Veszprém to Vienna and then flying to Cologne: “It as the fourth time, hopefully we return with the trophy this time. Definitely we are happy to be back at Cologne.”

The last in line were the debutants. HC Vardar, arriving 70 minutes before midnight. “I am here for the sixth time now with the fourth different club – and I never won the title. Now it is time for my first trophy,” said Vardar left back Joan Canellas, who had been part of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 with Ciudad Real, Atletico Madrid and THW Kiel already.

 

And like all his Spanish teammates such as Arpad Sterbik, Jorge Maqueda or Alex Dujshebaev they were warmly welcomed by their country-fellows from their semi-final opponent FC Barcelona in the hotel lobby.


TEXT: Björn Pazen / br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM