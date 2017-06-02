Welcome to day two of the live blog here in Cologne and it's the eve of the big weekend!

Coming up in just 15 minutes is the media call, which will also feature the announcement of the VELUX EHF Champions League All-star team.

Seeing as we're just over a day away from the semi-finals, let's get your predictions!

Who do you think will win this weekend's #ehffinal4? — #ehffinal4 (@ehfcl) June 2, 2017

TEXT: