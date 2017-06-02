We have a full house here at Radisson Blu for the media call. HC Vardar are first to face the media, followed by PSG, Barcelona and Veszprem.

.@HCVardar's Ivan Cupic is the only player who comes to Cologne as defending champion #ehffinal4 pic.twitter.com/zMlRRzZgQs — EHF Live (@EHF_Live) June 2, 2017

TEXT: