The media call has come to an end and yet again it appears to have been a successful event. Our commentator Tom O'Brannagain was on hand to chat to the players as well and we'll see what they said with him soon on ehfTV.com

Dos grandes protagonistas en el Media Day del @FCBhandbol. Los mejores de Europa en sus puestos: @PerezdVargas y @VictorTomas8. Y @obrannt.🔝 pic.twitter.com/ur1cq90Qdu — Noelia Quero (@NoeQuero) June 2, 2017

TEXT: