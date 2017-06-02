FEATURE: The premiere players show ended up in the first draw in the VELUX EHF FINAL4 history

New format of players’ show marks successful debut

Before the serious business took over on Saturday in the LANXESS arena four stars of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 had a chance to test their handball and general sport knowledge in the new players’ show – dubbed “Let’s get quizzical”.

Who is the only player to win the VELUX EHF FINAL4 with two different clubs? Name the last sports team to win gold medals at LANXESS arena?

Name one of the two Olympic sports where only women compete? Or who are the current men’s EURO and world champions in beach handball?

These were the kind of questions Henrik Møllgaard from Paris Saint-Germain Handball, Dragan Gajic from Telekom Veszprém, Stojanche Stoilov from

HC Vardar and Viran Morros from FC Barcelona Lassa had to face during the show, while ehfTV commentator Tom O’Brannagain was the host. The semi-final opponents became teammates at least for the short period of time and got a vital support from their two special guest team captains Anja Althaus and Kim Ekdahl du Rietz.

Shirtless handball players and wanna-be DJs – the show provided more than just insights into the sports knowldedge of Team Blue and Team Red as the guests shared some laughs also during the rounds: Would I lie to you? What will happen next? Or Picture Perfect.

The contest, as the first game in the FINAL4 history, ended up in a well-deserved draw.

Watch the two teams fight for Tom O’Brannagain's favour and some points the evening before the semi-finals here:

