45 minutes - Alilovic makes a big save from a Gensheimer penalty and that could turn out to be a turning point. Marguc cuts the lead down to one goal, 19:18 to PSG - game on!

43 minutes - PSG open up a 3-goal lead at a critical point of this match. Veszprem are a man up and need to respond quickly.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are in the house and I wonder if they're keeping an eye on what's happening now?

TEXT: