22 minutes - We're all square at 10.10! Borozan and Dujshebaev doing basically all the damage for Vardar, can they count on them for the entire 60 minutes?

17 minutes - Valero Rivera rarely misses penalties and he cooly slots one past Sterbik to give Barca a 9:7 lead. Vardar's defence is working at times and they are doing well to create chances in attack, but All-star goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez de Vargas is proving his worth so far for the Catalan club.

TEXT: