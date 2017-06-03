Full-time - HC Vardar are through to the final! Luka Cindric beats the buzzer to win the match 26:25 and send the Macedonians through to the gold medal match against fellow first-time finalists PSG.

53 minutes - All-square at 21:21 and there's no telling which way this will go. Vardar have had the edge for most of this second half, but could Barcelona's experience be shining through at the right time?

46 minutes - Vardar are holding onto the lead for dear life in this fascinating contest. The keepers are well on top at this moment and we're stuck on a score of 19:18!

