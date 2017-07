03.06.2017, 21:42

Vardar fans must be loving life at the VELUX EHF FINAL4. The Skopje club have matched the women's side in reaching the final, but can they go one better? They have absolutely nothing to lose compared to their star-studded opponents and confidence must be extraordinarily high after that performance. Key for them is to settle down tonight, rest and find the energy tomorrow to go into the match at full speed from the first whistle. Ein Beitrag geteilt von Ракометен Клуб Вардар (@rkvardar) am 3. Jun 2017 um 12:26 Uhr

