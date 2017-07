04.06.2017, 11:21

Sunday at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 - HC Vardar are the champions on their first trip to Cologne

- Ivan Cupic scores the winning goal as Vardar beat Paris Saint-Germain 24:23

- Telekom Veszprém beat Barcelona 34:30 to claim bronze

- Chris O'Reilly reporting from LANXESS arena

