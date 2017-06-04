Plenty of excitement on social media ahead of today's matches, including our own Snapking Brian, who is definitely worth following on our Snapchat account ehf_live today.
Can someone convince me I'm not playing any of today's @ehfcl matches cuz I'm excited like that #ehffinal4
— Marlena (@4Marlena) June 4, 2017
Can someone convince me I'm not playing any of today's @ehfcl matches cuz I'm excited like that #ehffinal4
Had a blast on @EHF_Live #Snapchat yday. Pumped for the #ehffinal4 decider today. Feeling @HCVardar atm but who knows... pic.twitter.com/i08gGKW07g
— Brian Campion (@DrCampion) June 4, 2017
Had a blast on @EHF_Live #Snapchat yday. Pumped for the #ehffinal4 decider today. Feeling @HCVardar atm but who knows... pic.twitter.com/i08gGKW07g
#FinalDay Le bel état d'esprit de la grande famille du handball 😆 #ehffinal4 pic.twitter.com/kMi9obMlRm
— Le 8ème homme (@le8emehomme) June 4, 2017
#FinalDay Le bel état d'esprit de la grande famille du handball 😆 #ehffinal4 pic.twitter.com/kMi9obMlRm