Plenty of excitement on social media ahead of today's matches, including our own Snapking Brian, who is definitely worth following on our Snapchat account ehf_live today.

Can someone convince me I'm not playing any of today's @ehfcl matches cuz I'm excited like that #ehffinal4 — Marlena (@4Marlena) June 4, 2017

#FinalDay Le bel état d'esprit de la grande famille du handball 😆 #ehffinal4 pic.twitter.com/kMi9obMlRm — Le 8ème homme (@le8emehomme) June 4, 2017

TEXT: