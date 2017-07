04.06.2017, 13:56

« Go back » Print Version



Tweet

At the VELUX EHF FINAL4 press conference, EHF President Michael Wiederer, EHF Vice President Predrag Boskovic and EHF Marketing Managing Director David Szlezak reviewed the event so far and also announced a partnership with successful Slovenian company Gorenje, which will become an 'official regional premium sponser' of the VELUX EHF Champions League. EHF Marketing has announced a new partnership with Slovenian company Gorenje as an ‘official regional premium sponsor’ of the #veluxehfcl! pic.twitter.com/WxdWazZggY — #ehffinal4 (@ehfcl) June 4, 2017

TEXT:



Share Tweet TEXT: