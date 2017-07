Half-time - Barcelona have clawed their way back into contention at the end of a highly entertaining first 30 minutes. N'guessan firing beautifully from the back court for the Blaugrana, but Ugalde and Lekai's combined 10 goals from 10 shots have given Veszprem an 18:17 lead.

This is exactly what you want to see from a bronze medal battle and this collection of star players is not dissapointing.

