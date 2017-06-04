47 minutes - Barca draw level with this brilliant goal, but since then it's been all Veszprem. They lead 28:23 and chants of "Ria, ria, Hungaria" ring around the arena.

Wael Jallouz whips in a wicked underarm shot to bring @FCBhandbol level but @mkbveszpremkc have since stormed to a 26:22 lead! #ehffinal4 pic.twitter.com/L9X394HvPL — #ehffinal4 (@ehfcl) June 4, 2017

Meanwhile, our finalists are arriving...

TEXT: