Bronze goes to Veszprém!

It's a winning end to Javi Sabate's time at the helm and next season will see a very different looking side with Ljubo Vranjes in charge and a plethora of new big names joining the squad.

Not the FINAL4 Barcelona would have expected or hoped for considering their season to date, but nothing is guaranteed at this level and their young players will have taken a lot from this experience as they build and work towards another tilt at the title.

Aron Palmarsson takes matters into his own hands at the end with 8 goals as @mkbveszpremkc secure the #ehffinal4 bronze medal!#VESFCB pic.twitter.com/umQIieUcnh — #ehffinal4 (@ehfcl) June 4, 2017

