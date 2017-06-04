«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«nov 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«feb 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627281234
567891011
«mar 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627281234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«apr 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

04.06.2017, 17:20
Palmarsson serves Sabate a victorious farewell
«Go back »Print Version


3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH REVIEW: Veszprém take revenge for 2015 final defeat against Barcelona to finish third.

» »2016-17 Men's CL
»Final Four
»Match Results
»FC Barcelona Lassa
»Telekom Veszprém
»
 

Palmarsson serves Sabate a victorious farewell

The era of Xavier Sabate as coach of Telekom Veszprém ended on a winning note. The Hungarian champions beat EHF Champions League record winners FC Barcelona Lassa in the 3/4 placement match of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne 34:30.

  • Barcelona were defeated twice in Cologne – both times by teams coached by a Spaniard
  • After only two defeats in their previous 16 Champions League matches this season, it was their second defeat in a row
  • Xavier Sabate, who took over Veszprém in summer 2015, leaves the Hungarian side with a win in his last match
  • In contrast, Kiril Lazarov and Jesper Noddesbo, who leave Barcelona, finished in fourth position
  • Best scorers in an exciting match were Aron Palmarsson (8 for Veszprém) and Timothy N’Guessan (6 for Barcelona)

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH: Telekom Veszprém (HUN) vs FC Barcelona Lassa (ESP) 34:30 (18:17)

The Veszprém fans in the stands chanted and clapped their hands while their players celebrated the finish to their trip to Cologne with a win. In their fourth straight participation at the VELUX EHF FINAL4, Telekom Veszprém took third position for the first time, after two final defeats in the last two years and a fourth rank in 2014.

Beating FC Barcelona 34:30 on Sunday was the revenge for the defeat in the 2015 final and the placement match defeat in 2014.

On the other hand, Barcelona finished in their weakest-ever rank in their sixth appearance after winning the trophy twice in Cologne.

Veszprém showed more will and determination in the initial period, while FC Barcelona started with a fully rotated line-up compared to their 26:25 semi-final defeat against Vardar on Saturday.

Thanks to the goals and inspiration of their two masterminds Mate Lekai and Aron Palmarsson, the Hungarian record champions forged ahead to 8:5 and 12:8 (18th minute).

But things changed when, firstly, Barcelona coach Xavi Pascual took his team time-out, and then Gonzalo Perez de Vargas replaced Borko Ristovski between the Barca posts. Boosted by Timothy N’Guessan and Aitor Arino, the Catalans managed to level the result again at 16:16 – and had stopped the Veszprém train.

In the first 10 minutes of the second half, Barca tried hard to take the lead, but could not get ahead. One reason was the performance of Veszprém’s goalkeeper Roland Mikler, who at least was on the same level as Perez de Vargas.

With the two former Barcelona players Laszlo Nagy and Cristian Ugalde on fire and thanks to an extremely high scoring rate of powerful line player Andreas Nilsson and a stable defence, Veszprém scored five straight goals to make it 27:22 in the 47th minute, and were not interrupted by another Barca team time-out.

In the final minutes Palmarsson showed his brilliant skills, becoming Veszprém’s match-winner in the farewell match of coach Xavier Sabate, who will be replaced by Ljubomir Vranjes in the summer.
 


TEXT: Björn Pazen/amc
 
Share
CONTACT FORM