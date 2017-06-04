All smiles following the first match of the day, but now it's time to move on to the main event of the evening!
Both PSG and Vardar are on court and warming up as we count down to 18:00 CEST.
Wonderful scences after the 3-4 placement match. @mkbveszpremkc victorious but smiles all around #ehffinal4 @ehfcl pic.twitter.com/2D52ruIrbK
— EHF Live (@EHF_Live) June 4, 2017
Wonderful scences after the 3-4 placement match. @mkbveszpremkc victorious but smiles all around #ehffinal4 @ehfcl pic.twitter.com/2D52ruIrbK