16 minutes - PSG settling into the contest now and cutting the gap to a single goal, 5:4, before both Sterbik and Omeyer pull off outstanding 1vs1 saves. Awesome stuff!

12 minutes - First significant lead of the match belongs to Vardar, they go 5:2 ahead and if they didn't know it before, they know they're in a match now and coach Serdarusic calls a timeout.

Vaya 12 minutos de buen juego del @HCVardar ! Bonita final de la @ehfcl — Eva Sánchez (@evasm18) June 4, 2017

What a pace for the first minutes of #ehffinal4 my bet is that @obrannt is going to lose his voice. Hope @straffan13 's boys can win it — Marco Cardinale (@Marco_Cardinale) June 4, 2017

TEXT: