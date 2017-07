27 minutes - Mikkel Hansen draws PSG level at 10:10 and half-time can't come quickly enough for Vardar, who need to remain composed until the break.

20 minutes - Formidable display of goalkeeping so far in this final, the summary below is not far from the truth. Dibirov puts Vardar 7:4 up, despite being a man down, before Abalo pulls one back for PSG.

FIRST HALF, A SUMMARY:

STERBIK

OMEYER

STERBIK​

OMEYER

STERBIK

OMEYER

STERBIK#EHFFINAL4 @ehfcl — ZN Handebol (@ZNHandebol) June 4, 2017

