46 minutes - PSG will be kicking themselves if the two empty goals they've just conceded cost them in the end. Vardar up 20:18 but they're struggling with discipline a bit at the moment.

40 minutes - Vardar have come out all guns blazing in this second half and PSG look a bit shaken. Brilliant steal by Dujshebaev on Karabatic to set up a Cindric goal could be looked back upon as a turning point, giving Vardar a two-goal lead, but then Luka Stepancic steps up to leave PSG just one behind, 17:16, and it's hard to know which way this game is going...

