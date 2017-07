04.06.2017, 19:49

HC Vardar are the champions! PSG draw level with just 10 seconds to go, Vardar have an open goal to shoot at, but call a timeout instead. Nevertheless Ivan Cupic comes up with the goods with the final throw of the match to win the title for the Macedonian club for the very first time. What an end to an awesome weekend! Congratulations to our champions @HCVardar!

On their fist visit to Cologne, they have conquered the #ehffinal4 by beating PSG 24:23.#PSGVAR pic.twitter.com/WqfJm31l5p — #ehffinal4 (@ehfcl) June 4, 2017

