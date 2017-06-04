We'll wrap it up on the blog with two very different videos based on one thing - Vardar's triumph. First, a nice look back at the entire weekend and its memorable moments and below it, the people of Skopje out celebrating a momentous occasion for their city and their nation's sporting history.

It was another thoroughly enjoyable weekend for me and I hope it was for you too. That's it for another season of club handball in Europe, but memories of this weekend are certain to keep us entertained before our next handball adventure. Goodnight from Cologne!

