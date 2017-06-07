PREVIEW: Almost 60 teams will take to the court when the 14th Edition of European Masters throws in Gondomar, Portugal on Thursday

European Masters throws off at Gondomar

This year's edition of the European Masters throws off in Gondomar, Portugal on Thursday with 37 men's and 20 women's team in action. It is the 14th time that the European Handball Federation organises a Masters tournament.

In the men's competition the teams are divived into three age categories, +35 (12 teams), +45 (14) and +50 (11). There are two age categories in the women's competition, +33 (10 teams) and +43 (10).

For all age categories the participating teams have been divided into two groups. Following the preliminary round, the first two teams of each group qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on 10 June.

At the 2016 Masters in Porec, Croatia, the Hungarian Angyalok women's team won the +33 and +43 competition. Russia won the men's +35 event, the Budapest Old Boys the +45 competition and Odessa from Ukraine the +50 tournament.



Matches from the event will be live streamed at www.youtube.com/user/indoorpt.

All teams are present again in Gondomar. For more information also visit http://euromasters2017.com.

Playing schedules

Men's +35

Men's +45

Men's +50

Women's +33

Women's +43

