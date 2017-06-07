NEWS REPORT: Officials from the Czech Republic, Spain, Hungary, Kosovo, Romania and Ukraine have successfully completed the candidate course.

Six new couples join ranks of EHF referees

Since late May six new couples have joined the pool of the official EHF referees after they successfully completed the candidate course in Balatonboglar, Hungary.

The candidates were guided through the five-day course by Dragan Nachevski (EHF CC Refereeing), Antonio Goulao (EHF Referee Lecturer) and Zoltan Marczinka (EHF Coaching Lecturer). The module consisted of lectures on general guidelines, the progressive punishment and coaches' expectations, test matches and the final evaluation.

After they all successfully finished the course including the shuttle run test and the rules of the game exam, they were awarded with an EHF badge.

New EHF referees:

• CZE Michael HARAMUL / Pavel BLANAR

• ESP Andres ROSENDO / Sergio RODRIGUEZ

• HUN Adam BIRO / Oliver KISS

• KOS Eshref BEQIRI (*) / Ilir KRASNIQI

• ROU Mihai PIRVU / Mihai POTIRNICHE

• UKR Ruslan LOSHAK / Artem SHAJBAKOV

(*) was already in possession of the EHF badge





TEXT: