NEWS REPORT: An overview about the most important facts for the upcoming two final rounds of the Men's EHF EURO 2018 Qualification

Crunch time in the Men's EHF EURO 2018 Qualification

The qualification to the Men's EHF EURO 2018 in Croatia is arguably the most exciting qualification phase in the recent past.

So far - aparts from hosts Croatia - only defending champions Germany, EHF EURO 2016 finalists Spain and EHF EURO record winners Sweden have secured their place at the final tournament.

This leaves 12 spots still up for grabs when Rounds 5 and 6 take place on 14/15 and 17/18 June. A plethora of team previews, offering a unique view on the teams chances, hopes and worries is available on www.ehf-euro.com.

The EHF's own OTT platform, ehfTV.com, will stream three matches from Round 5 live.

Wednesday, 14 June, 18:10 hrs: Czech Republic vs Iceland

Wednesday, 14 June, 20:00 hrs: Slovakia vs Russia

Thursday, 15 June, 19:00 hrs: Romania vs Belarus (also live on the EHF EURO Facebook page)

Matches from Round 6 (17/18 June) to be streamed live will be determined after the end of Round 5.

The final tournament draw takes place on 23 June 2017 at 19:00 hrs local time at the Concert Hall Vatroslav Lisinski in Zagreb.

The draw will also be streamed on www.ehf-euro.com.

