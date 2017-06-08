NEWS REPORT: Following the triumph of HC Vardar last weekend, FYR Macedonia’s position soared by two places, while Germany dropped to the sixth place

Hungary maintains the leading position in the 2017/18 seeding list

After HC Vardar claimed the VELUX EHF Champions League throne last Sunday the seeding of countries for the 2017/18 edition of the European top flight can be released. Exactly as one year before, Hungary is leading all countries with 170.67 points followed by Spain (159.33) and Poland (149.00).

Following the triumph of HC Vardar last weekend, FYR Macedonia’s position soared by two places to the fourth rank, while France remained fifth and Germany dropped by four spots to the sixth place. Finland achieved the biggest jump compared to their 2016 position as it overtook six countries and occupies the 22nd position.

The seeding is calculated on the basis of the three most recent seasons. The results of the seasons 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17 therefore determine the seeding of the teams in the 2017/18 season.

The member federations receive points for each participating team in the EHF Champions League and not only for their wins and draws but also for the stage reached.

List of applicants to be published next week

After the registration deadline to submit all clubs’ applications by national federations on 7 June the European Handball Federation is currently in the validation process of all registration entries and will publish a complete list with the team names next week.

The starting grid of the new season will be confirmed by the EHF Executive Committee at its meeting on Saturday 24 June in Zagreb.

TEXT: