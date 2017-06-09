NEWS REPORT: The country of the reigning champions has swapped positions with Montenegro, while Romania

Hungary tops seeding for the 2017/18 season

Following the end of the last EHF Champions League season the seeding list of countries for the 2017/18 season could be calculated. Hungary sits a top of all member national federations with 176.33 points after it has overtaken the last year’s leader Montenegro (175.67).

While FYR Macedonia (155.33) retained their third position, Norway dropped to the fifth place (131.67) after it was replaced by Romania (153.33).

Spain recorded the biggest drop in the chart by four places (from 16 to 20), while Turkey moved by as many places upwards (from 21 to 17).

The seeding is calculated on the basis of the three most recent seasons. The results of the seasons 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17 therefore determine the seeding of the teams in the 2017/18 season.

The member federations receive points for each participating team in the EHF Champions League and not only for their wins and draws but also for the stage reached.

List of applicants to be published next week

After the registration deadline to submit all clubs’ applications by national federations on 7 June the European Handball Federation is currently in the validation process of all registration entries and will publish a complete list with the team names next week.

The starting grid of the new season will be confirmed by the EHF Executive Committee at its meeting on Saturday 24 June in Zagreb. The draw of the qualification tournament(s) will be carried out on Thursday 29 June and the group matches draw will then take place on Friday 30 June in Ljubljana.



