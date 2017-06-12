NEWS REPORT: No fewer than 43 teams have submitted their applications for the new edition of the European top flight via their respective national federations.

Record high demand for the jubilee season

The upcoming jubilee 25th season of the VELUX EHF Champions League is bound to become record-breaking in many aspects.

There are still almost three months to the opening throw-off of the new season, but the first record has been already overcome. In total record high 43 teams from 26 countries are vying for a place in the VELUX EHF Champions League 2017/18.

Since the adoption of the current registration system two years ago 37 clubs registered on both occasions.Registration of clubs does not equal the participation and the final list of all participants will only be confirmed at the EHF Executive Committee meeting on Saturday 24 June in Zagreb.

The confirmation by the EHF EXEC is based on an evaluation of the registered clubs divided into eight different criteria (venue, TV, ranking in the domestic league, spectators, performance in past EHF club competitions, sponsoring potential, implementation of duties and regulations and media).

Based on the EHF ranking list 24 teams (22 national champions and the runners-up of Germany and Hungary) have handed in their registrations.

In addition, 19 clubs eligible to enter the EHF Cup have submitted their requests for the Champions League upgrade via their national federations.

Only five national champions have decided not to register this season (BEL, CZE, GRE, ISL, SRB).

The draw of the qualification tournament(s) will take place on Thursday 29 June in Vienna, while the group phase draw will be held in Ljubljana on Friday 30 June.

The VELUX EHF Champions League 2017/18 will be played in the same mode as the previous two seasons with 28 teams of the group phase split in four groups. In Group A and B there will be eight teams each, while each in Group C and D only six teams will play.



Teams registered based on the EHF Ranking list (24):

AUT Alpla HC Hard

BLR HC Meshkov Brest

CRO PPD Zagreb

DEN Aalborg Handbold

ESP FC Barcelona Lassa

FIN Cocks

FRA Paris Saint Germain

GER Rhein-Neckar Löwen

GER SG Flensburg Handewitt

HUN Telekom Veszprem

HUN MOL-Pick Szeged

MKD HC Vardar

NOR Elverum

NED OCI/Lions

POL KS Vive Tauron Kielce

POR Sporting CP

ROU CS Dinamo Bucuresti

RUS Chekhovskie medvedi

SLO RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko

SUI Kadetten Schaffhausen

SVK TATRAN Presov

SWE IFK Kristianstad

TUR Besiktas MOGAZ HT

UKR HC "Motor"



Requests for additional Places from Nations with at least one place in the CL (15)

BLR SKA-Minsk

CRO RK Nexe

DEN Skjern Handbold

DEN Bjerringbro-Silkeborg

ESP Ademar de Leon

ESP CBM Ciudad de Logrono

FRA HBC Nantes

FRA Montpellier HB

GER THW Kiel

HUN Grundfos Tatabanya

MKD HC Metalurg

POR FC Porto

POL Orlen Wisla Plock

ROU CSM Bucuresti

SLO RK Gorenje Velenje



Requests from Federations without a place in the CL (4)

EST Pölva Serviti

ISR Maccabi Srugo Rishon Lezion

LTU Dragunas Klaipeda

LUX HB Esch

