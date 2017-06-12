NEWS REPORT: No fewer than 43 teams have submitted their applications for the new edition of the European top flight via their respective national federations.
Record high demand for the jubilee season
The upcoming jubilee 25th season of the VELUX EHF Champions League is bound to become record-breaking in many aspects.
There are still almost three months to the opening throw-off of the new season, but the first record has been already overcome. In total record high 43 teams from 26 countries are vying for a place in the VELUX EHF Champions League 2017/18.
Since the adoption of the current registration system two years ago 37 clubs registered on both occasions.Registration of clubs does not equal the participation and the final list of all participants will only be confirmed at the EHF Executive Committee meeting on Saturday 24 June in Zagreb.
The confirmation by the EHF EXEC is based on an evaluation of the registered clubs divided into eight different criteria (venue, TV, ranking in the domestic league, spectators, performance in past EHF club competitions, sponsoring potential, implementation of duties and regulations and media).
Based on the EHF ranking list 24 teams (22 national champions and the runners-up of Germany and Hungary) have handed in their registrations.
In addition, 19 clubs eligible to enter the EHF Cup have submitted their requests for the Champions League upgrade via their national federations.
Only five national champions have decided not to register this season (BEL, CZE, GRE, ISL, SRB).
The draw of the qualification tournament(s) will take place on Thursday 29 June in Vienna, while the group phase draw will be held in Ljubljana on Friday 30 June.
The VELUX EHF Champions League 2017/18 will be played in the same mode as the previous two seasons with 28 teams of the group phase split in four groups. In Group A and B there will be eight teams each, while each in Group C and D only six teams will play.
Teams registered based on the EHF Ranking list (24):
AUT Alpla HC Hard
BLR HC Meshkov Brest
CRO PPD Zagreb
DEN Aalborg Handbold
ESP FC Barcelona Lassa
FIN Cocks
FRA Paris Saint Germain
GER Rhein-Neckar Löwen
GER SG Flensburg Handewitt
HUN Telekom Veszprem
HUN MOL-Pick Szeged
MKD HC Vardar
NOR Elverum
NED OCI/Lions
POL KS Vive Tauron Kielce
POR Sporting CP
ROU CS Dinamo Bucuresti
RUS Chekhovskie medvedi
SLO RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko
SUI Kadetten Schaffhausen
SVK TATRAN Presov
SWE IFK Kristianstad
TUR Besiktas MOGAZ HT
UKR HC "Motor"
Requests for additional Places from Nations with at least one place in the CL (15)
BLR SKA-Minsk
CRO RK Nexe
DEN Skjern Handbold
DEN Bjerringbro-Silkeborg
ESP Ademar de Leon
ESP CBM Ciudad de Logrono
FRA HBC Nantes
FRA Montpellier HB
GER THW Kiel
HUN Grundfos Tatabanya
MKD HC Metalurg
POR FC Porto
POL Orlen Wisla Plock
ROU CSM Bucuresti
SLO RK Gorenje Velenje
Requests from Federations without a place in the CL (4)
EST Pölva Serviti
ISR Maccabi Srugo Rishon Lezion
LTU Dragunas Klaipeda
LUX HB Esch
