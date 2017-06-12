EHF receives 25 registrations for the 25th season of Women's EHF Champions League

The European Handball Federation has received 25 registrations from clubs for the Women’s EHF Champions League 2017/18.



18 national champions and the two runners-up of the top two nations (Hungary and Denmark) have applied for the jubilee 25th season based on the EHF ranking list, while further five teams eligible to play in the Women’s EHF Cup have requested an upgrade for the EHF Champions League.



The final list of all participants will be confirmed only at the EHF Executive Committee meeting on Saturday 24 June in Zagreb.

The confirmation by the EHF EXEC is based on an evaluation of the registered clubs divided into eight different criterias (venue, TV, ranking in the domestic league, spectators, performance in past EHF club competitions, sponsoring potential, implementation of duties and regulations and media).

The draw of the qualification will take place on Thursday 29 June in Vienna, while the group matches draw will be held in Ljubljana on Friday 30 June.



Teams registered based on the EHF ranking list (20):

AUT Hypo NÖ

BLR HC Gomel

CRO RK Podravka Vegeta

CZE DHK Banik Most

DEN Nykobing FH

DEN FC Midtjylland

ESP BM Atletico Guardes

FRA Metz Handball

GER SG BBM Bietigheim

HUN Györi Audi ETO KC

HUN FTC - Rail Cargo Hungaria

MKD HC Vardar

MNE WHC Buducnost

NOR Larvik HK

POL Vistal Gdynia

ROU CSM Bucuresti

RUS Rostov-Don

SLO RK Krim Mercator

SWE Höörs HK H65

TUR Kastamonu BSK



Teams registered based on additional places requests (5):

FRA Brest Bretagne Handball

GER Thüringer HC

NOR Vipers Kristiansand

NED Morrenhof Jansen/Dalfsen

POL Metraco Zaglebie Lubin



National champions, who did not submit a registration (6): NED, POR, SVK, SRB, SUI, UKR

TEXT: