«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«nov 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«feb 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627281234
567891011
«mar 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627281234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«apr 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

12.06.2017, 15:44
EHF receives 25 registrations for the 25th season of Women's EHF Champions League
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS REPORT: There are many familiar names on the list of registrered clubs
»2016-17 Men's News
 

EHF receives 25 registrations for the 25th season of Women's EHF Champions League

The European Handball Federation has received 25 registrations from clubs for the Women’s EHF Champions League 2017/18.

18 national champions and the two runners-up of the top two nations (Hungary and Denmark) have applied for the jubilee 25th season based on the EHF ranking list, while further five teams eligible to play in the Women’s EHF Cup have requested an upgrade for the EHF Champions League.

The final list of all participants will be confirmed only at the EHF Executive Committee meeting on Saturday 24 June in Zagreb.

The confirmation by the EHF EXEC is based on an evaluation of the registered clubs divided into eight different criterias (venue, TV, ranking in the domestic league, spectators, performance in past EHF club competitions, sponsoring potential, implementation of duties and regulations and media).

The draw of the qualification will take place on Thursday 29 June in Vienna, while the group matches draw will be held in Ljubljana on Friday 30 June.

Teams registered based on the EHF ranking list (20):
AUT    Hypo NÖ
BLR    HC Gomel
CRO    RK Podravka Vegeta
CZE    DHK Banik Most
DEN    Nykobing FH
DEN    FC Midtjylland
ESP    BM Atletico Guardes
FRA    Metz Handball
GER    SG BBM Bietigheim
HUN    Györi Audi ETO KC
HUN    FTC - Rail Cargo Hungaria
MKD    HC Vardar
MNE    WHC Buducnost
NOR    Larvik HK
POL    Vistal Gdynia
ROU    CSM Bucuresti
RUS    Rostov-Don
SLO    RK Krim Mercator
SWE    Höörs HK H65
TUR    Kastamonu BSK

Teams registered based on additional places requests (5):
FRA    Brest Bretagne Handball
GER    Thüringer HC
NOR    Vipers Kristiansand
NED    Morrenhof Jansen/Dalfsen
POL    Metraco Zaglebie Lubin

National champions, who did not submit a registration (6): NED, POR, SVK, SRB, SUI, UKR


TEXT:
 
Share
CONTACT FORM