NEWS REPORT: There are many familiar names on the list of registrered clubs
EHF receives 25 registrations for the 25th season of Women's EHF Champions League
The European Handball Federation has received 25 registrations from clubs for the Women’s EHF Champions League 2017/18.
18 national champions and the two runners-up of the top two nations (Hungary and Denmark) have applied for the jubilee 25th season based on the EHF ranking list, while further five teams eligible to play in the Women’s EHF Cup have requested an upgrade for the EHF Champions League.
The final list of all participants will be confirmed only at the EHF Executive Committee meeting on Saturday 24 June in Zagreb.
The confirmation by the EHF EXEC is based on an evaluation of the registered clubs divided into eight different criterias (venue, TV, ranking in the domestic league, spectators, performance in past EHF club competitions, sponsoring potential, implementation of duties and regulations and media).
The draw of the qualification will take place on Thursday 29 June in Vienna, while the group matches draw will be held in Ljubljana on Friday 30 June.
Teams registered based on the EHF ranking list (20):
AUT Hypo NÖ
BLR HC Gomel
CRO RK Podravka Vegeta
CZE DHK Banik Most
DEN Nykobing FH
DEN FC Midtjylland
ESP BM Atletico Guardes
FRA Metz Handball
GER SG BBM Bietigheim
HUN Györi Audi ETO KC
HUN FTC - Rail Cargo Hungaria
MKD HC Vardar
MNE WHC Buducnost
NOR Larvik HK
POL Vistal Gdynia
ROU CSM Bucuresti
RUS Rostov-Don
SLO RK Krim Mercator
SWE Höörs HK H65
TUR Kastamonu BSK
Teams registered based on additional places requests (5):
FRA Brest Bretagne Handball
GER Thüringer HC
NOR Vipers Kristiansand
NED Morrenhof Jansen/Dalfsen
POL Metraco Zaglebie Lubin
National champions, who did not submit a registration (6): NED, POR, SVK, SRB, SUI, UKR
