«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«nov 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«feb 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627281234
567891011
«mar 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627281234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«apr 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

12.06.2017, 09:46
Emerging nations look to EHF EURO 2020 Qualification
«Go back »Print Version


PREVIEW: The 2nd IHF Men’s Emerging Nations Championship sees 16 teams competing for the title and three places in the second stage of qualification for the biggest ever EHF EURO

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2017 Men's Adults
»Final Tournament 2
»
 

Emerging nations look to EHF EURO 2020 Qualification

As the EHF EURO 2018 Qualification Phase nears its end, some nations are already looking ahead to 2020. The 2nd IHF Men’s Emerging Nations Championship, taking place from 12 to 18 June, offers a last chance to book a place in the second phase of qualification for the EHF EURO 2020.

The EHF EURO 2020, hosted by Austria, Norway and Sweden, will be the first played in the new format with 24 teams.

The second IHF Emerging Nations Championship features 16 countries, with 15 from Europe fighting for the title alongside wild card entry China. The European nations have additional motive with a chance to participate in the second phase of EHF EURO 2020 Qualification for the top three-ranked nations from the continent at stake.

All matches will be streamed live on the Bulgarian Handball Federation's Youtube Channel.

This year’s Emerging Nations Championship is the second edition of the tournament, with the maiden event held in Kosovo in 2015 after the nation played their first official international matches as part of EHF EURO 2018 Qualification Phase 1.

Kosovo will participate in the 2017 competition in Bulgaria from preliminary Group A, where they will face Turkey, Albania and Ireland. Hosts Bulgaria begin their campaign from Group C, playing Cyprus, Andorra and Azerbaijan, while Group B features Luxembourg, Georgia, Malta and Great Britain.

In Group D, China, 2015 Emerging Nations champions Faroe Islands, Armenia and Moldova battle for the top places in the group, from which the first two teams qualify for the quarter-final stage.

The participating nations from Europe were selected based on EHF EURO 2018 Qualification, with eight teams that did not take part the first qualification phase (Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Great Britain, Ireland, Moldova and Malta) and six that did not qualify for the second stage (Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Kosovo, Luxembourg, Turkey). Bulgaria were automatically qualified as hosts of the event.

Teams contesting the Emerging Nations title must be comprised of players aged between 16 and 24 years, with a maximum of three players aged above 24 allowed per squad.

The tournament will be played in the cities of Gabrovo and Veliko Tarnovo.

For more information also visit http://bulgarianhandball.eu/en/ and the IHF's competition website.


TEXT: Courtney Gahan / ts
 
Share
CONTACT FORM