12.06.2017, 16:42
Old and new champions at EHF Masters in Portugal
REVIEW: Two Portuguese teams win gold in front of a home crowd at the European Masters in Gondomar

Old and new champions at EHF Masters in Portugal

Four days full of handball action at the EHF Masters ended with the final matches in front of a great audience on Sunday. Since Thursday, 57 teams in five different age categories had been fighting for trophies in Gondomar, Portugal.

Eventually, two Portuguese teams entered the top of the podium, while teams from Ukraine and Hungary also claimed first place. The Hungarian  Budapest Old Boys in the men's 45+ category and Angyalok in the women's +43 category successfully defended their 2016 titles.

Just like last year, the women's teams of Angyalok, Hungary played in both finals. In the women's +33 category they faced Portuguese side Gaia Masters who eventually won 18:15.

In the +43 women's competition only two hours earlier, Angyalok had successfully defended their title with a 16:9 victory against SK Elite Nitra from Slovania.

In the men's event, fans saw a close match between Masters Porto from Portugal against 2016 champions Russia in the +35 category. In the end it was the Portuguese team that won gold with a 18:13 victory.

The +45 competition was dominated by the old and new champions, Budapest Old Boys from Hungary. The team had no problems in the final against Slovanian team RK Veterani 022 Ruma, deciding the match with a convincing 21:8 win.

The Budapest Old Boys also reached the final in the +50 category. There they faced Odessa from Ukraine who beat the Hungarian side 14:11. 

An overview of all results can be found on euromasters2017.com.


TEXT: EHF / si / ts
 
