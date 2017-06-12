New freelance positions for match scouters available from the start of the 2017/18 season to collect match data from across the EHF top club competitions

Sportradar seeks sports data journalists for EHF club competitions

Sportradar, the new official streaming and data partner of the EHF club competitions, has started its recruitment process for the new season.

The partnership with EHF Marketing GmbH, the marketing arm of the EHF, unveiled on the fringes of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne on 3/4 June 2017, will see Sportradar, the global leader in data and digital content, provide live data and statistics from over 650 European Cup matches in the coming season including the VELUX EHF Champions League and Women’s EHF Champions League.

The company is set to recruit a pool of ‘sports data journalists’ to work throughout the season to attend matches and scout live match data.

Applicants will be paid on a freelance, match by match basis, and, while they do not need to be statistics experts, must have a good understanding of the rules of the game as well as of the teams and players involved.

Good observational and analytical skills are required for this task. Fluency in English and good communication skills are also essential.

Successful applicants will be required to provide their own laptop for the work. Full training will be provided.

Performance will be monitored by Sportradar throughout the season and high levels of professionalism and integrity are essential for those selected to join the team.

Full information can be found in the attached job advertisement>>

To make an application or for further details, send your CV and motivational letter to Sportradar - EHFrecruitment@sportradar.com.

TEXT: