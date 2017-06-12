«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«nov 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«feb 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627281234
567891011
«mar 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627281234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«apr 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

13.06.2017, 09:25
France enter international beach handball stage
«Go back »Print Version


PREVIEW: The mighty handball nation takes its first steps on sand at the upcoming Beach Handball EURO in Croatia

»Beach Handball Channel »2017 Men's Adults
»Final Tournament
»
»
 

France enter international beach handball stage

After building their teams from scratch last summer, France prepare to enter the Beach Handball EURO 2017 in Croatia in just over a week and the men’s and women’s coaches still feel like they have a lot to learn from the best beach handball teams in the continent.

To date there has been only one occasion on which a French team participated at a EURO event. In 2002, a men's team played at the EURO but eventually won only one of their six matches. For the French women the 2017 tournament marks their debut.

“We will discover a lot in this competition,” said Eric Quintin, one of the key figures in France who convinced the French Handball Federation two years ago to become involved in beach handball.

“We still have a lot of work to do regarding the organisation of competitions, as well as developing players, coaches and referees, but even without experience, we hope to perform well in order to show the best side of French handball,” he concluded.

After playing a few tournaments last summer, both French national teams are now ready to take on the might of Europe with coaches Valérie Nicolas (women) and Mickaël Illes (men) recruiting many professional indoor handball players to join them, using a completely different approach from other European nations who have chosen existing beach players to join their team.

 

Fin du stage à Aix avec les équipes de France et de Norvège #beachhandball Début de l'euro dans 8jours!

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Val. Nicolas (@valnicolas16) am

However, Nicolas, the former 2003 IHF Women’s World Championship winner with France, is confident this EURO will give her enough information on which things she will have to work on in the coming months.

“The girls are really looking forward to it,” she said. “We want to prepare as best as we can so we can, after the Euro, evaluate how behind we are compared to the leading nations.

“This is very much a learning competition for us and we'll use it to build an improvement programme for the next two years.”

Among the names handball fans might recognise are Armelle Attingré, a former French national team goalkeeper, as well as Maud Eva-Copy or Manon Le Bihan, who played in the EHF Cup this season with Brest.

Out of the 14 players Nicolas has selected for the preparation, only 10 will make the journey to Croatia where France will have to finish in the best four teams of Preliminary Group B which includes, Norway, who won silver at the last edition and are one of the favourites.

The same can be said about the male French team who will face Croatia in its group – a tough ask as triple title-holders, hosts of the competition and current IHF World Championship holders.

“We are not favourites, but that doesn't mean we're not flying to Croatia to try our best,” said Illes, who has chosen 14 players, all of them except one who are professional and have little to no experience of beach handball.

“Rubbing shoulders with the best in Europe is a very good way to progress,” he continued. “When choosing the names, we mainly focused on physical abilities. This team is a mix between some young players who, I think, can be the future of beach-handball and some older players who'll adapt quickly.”

His team includes four players who have already played in the Men’s EHF Champions League and their nation will be hoping that experience can translate from indoors to outdoors as they continue their steep learning curve on sand in Croatia.


TEXT: Kevin Domas / amc
 
Share
CONTACT FORM