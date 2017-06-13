NEWS REPORT: The draw for the 25th season of the EHF Champions League will take place in Ljubljana Castle, Slovenia on Friday, 30 June.

Ljubljana hosts draw for the 25th season of EHF Champions League

The upcoming 25th season of the EHF Champions League starts with the draw for the VELUX EHF Champions League 2017/18 Group Phase and the Women’s EHF Champions League 2017/18 Group Matches on Friday, 30 June.

The event will take place in Ljubljana Castle, Slovenia and begins at 19:00 hrs. The draws for both competitions will then proceed at 21:00 hrs and will be broadcasted on ehfTV.com as well as on the ehfTV YouTube channel and on the EHF Champions League Facebook page.

The draw for qualification in the two competitions will be made one day earlier on Thursday, 29 June at the EHF Office in Vienna at 11:00 hrs. Handball fans will also be able to follow the draw on the ehfTV YouTube channel and on the EHF Champions League Facebook page.

There is high demand for a place in both competitions in the coming season. In total 43 teams are vying for a place in the VELUX EHF Champions League and 25 clubs registered for the Women’s EHF Champions League.

Registration does not necessarily mean participation however. The final list of all participants will be confirmed at the EHF Executive Commitee which holds ist meeting on Saturday, 24 June in Zagreb.

Here you can find a list of all registered teams for the men’s and the women’s competitions.

