«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«nov 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«feb 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627281234
567891011
«mar 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627281234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«apr 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

15.06.2017, 10:52
Defending champions through to quarter-finals
«Go back »Print Version


PRELIMINARY ROUND REVIEW: The preliminary round of the 2nd IHF Men’s Emerging Nations Championship has concluded in Bulgaria with eight teams booking places in the knock-out stage

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2017 Men's Adults
»Final Tournament 2
»
 

Defending champions through to quarter-finals

After three days of competition the 2nd IHF Men’s Emerging Nations Championship Preliminary Round has concluded and the quarter-finalists are named.

Defending champions Faroe Islands are through to the next stage after winning all of their matches in Group D – 30:23 against China, 40:30 versus Moldova and 44:6 against Armenia. The match against Faroe Islands was China’s only loss, and the Asian nation therefore finish on four points in second place and also qualify for the quarter-finals.

The seven European teams left in the competition have the chance to qualify for the Men's EHF EURO 2020 Qualification which will start in autumn next year.

The EHF EURO 2020 is the first to be played with 24 teams, and the top-three-ranked teams at the Emerging Nations Championships qualify for the qualification rounds.

Just like Faroe Islands, all four of the group winners were undefeated. Turkey topped Group 1 while the hosts of the 2015 Emerging Nations Championship Kosovo ranked second ahead of Ireland and Albania. The game between Turkey and Kosovo was one of the closest so far in the competition, with Turkey winning 25:24, before they beat Albania 54:12 then Ireland 41:26.

In Group B Luxembourg were the dominant side, as they opened with a 35:29 victory against second-placed Georgia, before beating Malta 39:27 and winning 37:30 versus Great Britain.

Cyprus ranked first in Group C after beating Bulgaria 25:22, Andorra 39:14, and Azerbaijan 32:28. Bulgaria defeated both Andorra and Azerbaijan to finish on four points and claim the group’s second place in the quarter-finals.

At the end of the preliminary round, Bulgaria’s Svetlin Dimitrov is the top scorer with 42 goals in three matches. Faroe Islands goalkeeper Eliesar Rubeksen is first in terms of save rate with 77 per cent after 20 saves off 26 shots, while third-ranked Mehmet Emre (Turkey) has faced more shots than either of those above him – 28 out of 60 for 47 per cent.

In the quarter-finals beginning on Friday, Turkey will take on Georgia, Cyprus will meet China, Luxembourg will face Kosovo, and Faroe Islands will vie for a semi-final place against Bulgaria.

The semi-finals will then be played on Saturday before the ultimate matches on Sunday. The placement round to determine the ranking of positions nine to 16 also begins on Friday and runs through until finals day on June 18.


TEXT: Courtney Gahan / ts
 
Share
CONTACT FORM