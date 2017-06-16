NEWS REPORT: 14 participants took part in the third edition of the EHF's Young Coaches Workshop from 6 to 11 June in Szczyrk, Poland

The third edition of the EHF's Young Coaches Workshop took place from 6 to 11 June in the Polish town of Szczyrk with 14 participants.

The course was open for seven male and seven female participants under the age of 33. Every one of them was asked to prepare two practical sessions, one in advance and one during the workshop. The different topics focused on tactics for attack and defence as well as on physical preparations and goalkeeper's positioning.

With the help of 20 male and 20 female players of the Polish Youger Age Category national teams the participants were able to demonstrate their prepared exercises.

The workshop was completed by theoretical sessions on the planning of a training session and practical exercises taught by EHF Lecturers Peter Kovacs and Milan Petronijevic as well as by sport scientist Stefan Zierhofer .

High-perfomance coach Jürgen Boss told the young participants about team development, emotions and body languages and communication with the team.

All participants received individual feedback after their training sessions. At the end of each day the group got an overall feedback so that all participants learned from each other.

The participants were Henning Boganes (Norway), Vaclav Riedel (Czech Republic), Christoph Sahli (Switzerland), Luca Galluccio (Italy), Joao Ferreira (Irland), Jakub Bonislawski (Poland), Rok Kosak (Slovenia), Alexandra Predoiu (Romania), Jelena Crnov (Croatia), Marta Piorun (Poland), Maria Strakova (Slovakia), Ana Maria Carvalho (Portugal), Vasileia Makroglou (Greece) and Laima Bernataviciute (Luthiania).

