«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«nov 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«feb 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627281234
567891011
«mar 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627281234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«apr 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

16.06.2017, 23:22
Spain most dominant on U17 Beach Handball EURO's opening day
«Go back »Print Version


REVIEW: The U17 Beach Handball EURO 2017 has thrown off in Zagreb with 12 women's and 15 men's teams in action - and plenty of great games already on the first day

»Beach Handball Channel »2017 Men's 17
»Final Tournament
»
 

Spain most dominant on U17 Beach Handball EURO's opening day

On the first day of the U17 Beach Handball EURO in Zagreb, Croatia, Spain have proven why they are one of the strongest nations when it comes to the sport's younger age categories.

One year after they won the U16 EURO in Nazaré, the men's started in style on the shores of Jarun Lake, winning their games against Switzerland (2:0) and Ukraine (2:1) to top the table of Group A.

Germany's men also started the tournament with wins against Serbia and Ukraine and joined Spain at the top of Group A.

In Group B, Portugal and Poland are unbeaten to date, while in Group C Croatia are the only that could win both of its matches.

The day was cut slightly short due to bad weather, meaning that some games needed to be postponed and the action will resume already at 8:30 hrs on Saturday. All games from Court 1 are streamed live on the ehfTV YouTube channel.

The first two teams of each group and the two best third-ranked nations qualify for the quarter-finals which will be played on Saturday afternoon.

In the women's competition, reigning U16 champs Netherlands lead Group A after wins against Romania and Ukraine. Hot on their heels are Hungary who have also won their first two matches.

In Group B, Spain and Portugal jointly sit on top with two wins from as many games.

The first four teams of each group qualify for the quarter-finals on Saturday.On top of the live stream, the beach live ticker is available for all matches.



TEXT: EHF / ts
 
Share
CONTACT FORM