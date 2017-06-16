REVIEW: The U17 Beach Handball EURO 2017 has thrown off in Zagreb with 12 women's and 15 men's teams in action - and plenty of great games already on the first day

Spain most dominant on U17 Beach Handball EURO's opening day

On the first day of the U17 Beach Handball EURO in Zagreb, Croatia, Spain have proven why they are one of the strongest nations when it comes to the sport's younger age categories.

One year after they won the U16 EURO in Nazaré, the men's started in style on the shores of Jarun Lake, winning their games against Switzerland (2:0) and Ukraine (2:1) to top the table of Group A.

Germany's men also started the tournament with wins against Serbia and Ukraine and joined Spain at the top of Group A.

In Group B, Portugal and Poland are unbeaten to date, while in Group C Croatia are the only that could win both of its matches.

The day was cut slightly short due to bad weather, meaning that some games needed to be postponed and the action will resume already at 8:30 hrs on Saturday. All games from Court 1 are streamed live on the ehfTV YouTube channel.

The first two teams of each group and the two best third-ranked nations qualify for the quarter-finals which will be played on Saturday afternoon.

In the women's competition, reigning U16 champs Netherlands lead Group A after wins against Romania and Ukraine. Hot on their heels are Hungary who have also won their first two matches.

In Group B, Spain and Portugal jointly sit on top with two wins from as many games.

The first four teams of each group qualify for the quarter-finals on Saturday.On top of the live stream, the beach live ticker is available for all matches.





TEXT: