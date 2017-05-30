«apr 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«nov 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«feb 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627281234
567891011
«mar 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627281234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

19.06.2017, 08:30
National Champions 2016/17 – Women Part 2: North-east
«Go back »Print Version


DOMESTIC LEAGUES: Rostov-Don enjoy a perfect season with the national title alongside the EHF Cup, while Stopinu claim the Latvian championship in a dramatic final.

»EHF CL Channel »2016-17 Women's News
»
 

National Champions 2016/17 – Women Part 2: North-east

Part two of the six-part series on national champions of the 2016/17 season focuses on the women’s leagues in Belarus, Finland, Russia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan.

BELARUS
Second in a row for Gomel

BNTU-BelAZ were a major force in the Belarusian league for years, winning the trophy 22 times, but recently the centre of gravity in Belarusian women's handball shifted to Gomel.

Coached by the Belarus national coach Tomaz Cater, HC Gomel became the champions for the second straight year in 2016/17.

Having won the regular season, BNTU were unable to confirm their superiority in the final games against Gomel. The best-of-five series was a fitting end to the season, as the teams had to play all five matches to determine the strongest side.

BNTU led 1:0, then 2:1 in the series, but Gomel showed good morale and turned the battle around. In the decisive fifth match, they dominated and deservedly won 28:20, thus claiming the gold medal.

FINLAND
Same final, same winner

For the third year in a row, the final was between the two Helsinki teams Dicken and HIFK – and the outcome was the same as the previous years, with Dicken winning the championship.

In the final series, played ‘best of five’, the Dicken ladies only needed three matches to decide the matter. They started by winning 24:17 at home, then went on to a clear 30:17 away win before celebrating another title through a 23:20 home victory on April 23.
RUSSIA
Perfect season for Rostov

Rostov-Don, who won the EHF Cup this spring, can also boast a perfect record in the Russian league, where they were crowned champions for the third time in history after 1994 and 2015.

Last year, the star-studded side sensationally lost the final to Astrakhanochka, but now Rostov showed full commitment and did not repeat mistakes from the past.

Having won all 20 matches of the regular season, they carried their brilliant shape to the play-offs, recording two wins in the two-leg quarter-final series against Stavropolye, two victories in the semi-final against Kuban – and ultimately the same 2:0 result in the final series against Lada Togliatti (30:26, 26:18). In the domestic arena, Rostov have been simply unstoppable.

UKRAINE
Galytchanka do it again

In recent years, Galytchanka have become the dominant force in Ukrainian women's handball. For the third season in a row, the team from Lviv won the national title.

There are no play-offs in the league, so everything is decided after the regular season. With three games remaining, Galytchanka had already secured the gold medal, and ultimately claimed 48 of a possible 52 points.

Unlike the previous season, HC Karpaty Uzhgorod were unable to seriously challenge the champions, and they finished second with 40 points. HC Dnepryanka Kherson took the bronze with 26 points.

LITHUANIA
Garliava dethrone Zalgiris

HC Garliava SM-CASCADA ended ACME-Zalgiris’ reign of supremacy by beating them in the final series and thus claiming the champion's title after a five-year break.

From 2013 to 2016, Zalgiris won the national league four times in a row. Last year, Garliava tried hard to dethrone the team from Kaunas, but ultimately came up short.

This time, they were more convincing in the decisive games. In the best-of-five series, Garliava removed all questions after three matches to claim the title.

LATVIA
Stopinu win a dramatic final

For the second year in a row, Stopinu NHK won the national league. Overall, this team has been dominant in Latvian handball since 2011, winning five out of seven national championships.

Stopinu confidently won the regular season and had no problems in the semi-final, comfortably beating Salaspils SS. However, the best-of-three final series against Reira Dobele was extremely tight and dramatic.

The two opening games were decided only after penalty shots, with Dobele winning the first match 35:34 before Stopinu took revenge 27:26. Regular time was only sufficient to determine the winner in the third game, when Lana Nikolajeva's shot two minutes before the final buzzer earned Stopinu a narrow 25:24 victory.

ESTONIA
Reval Sport/Padise win the league

Reval-Sport/Padise were crowned the national champions for the first time in history this season. The club from Tallinn ended Reval Sport/Mella’s reign, after Mella consistently won the league every season since 2012.

The two rivals with similar names faced each other in the final series, and Reval-Sport/Padise were stronger in both matches with final scores of 31:30 and 35:29.


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / Peter Bruun / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM