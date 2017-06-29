«apr 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«nov 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«feb 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627281234
567891011
«mar 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627281234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«apr 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

29.06.2017, 13:00
Gerflor contract extended through to 2020
«Go back »Print Version


MEDIA RELEASE: Official flooring supplier of the EHF Champions League, Gerflor, has extended its long term contract with EHF Marketing GmbH until the end of the 2019/20 season

»Press Statements Channel »
 

Gerflor contract extended through to 2020

EHF Marketing GmbH, the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation, has announced that its long term partnership with Gerflor to supply the official playing floor for Europe’s top club competitions has been prolonged through to the end of the 2019/2020 season.

The new contract was signed on the fringes of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, Germany by the Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH, David Szlezak, and Lionel Arlin, Sport Federations and Events Manager from Gerflor.

The distinctive lagoon blue and black handball court was first introduced to the men’s competition at the start of the 2006/07 season and was extended to the WOMEN'S EHF Champions League from 2011/12. It provides the best possible playing conditions as well as a consistent look for Europe’s top competitions.

The flooring system supplied by Gerflor is the Taraflex Sport M Evolution. A 7 mm surface featuring a bi-density 5 mm foam backing and a 2 mm thick top layer. The system is portable, making it ideal for use in arenas.

The ‘lagoon blue’ and black floor is also implemented at the EHF’s final season events including the Men’s EHF Cup Finals, WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4 and the VELUX EHF FINAL4.

Earlier in the year, the EHF also agreed a four-year extension to its contract with Gerflor, which will see the French company supply the official playing floor for the men’s and women’s EHF EURO events in both 2018 and 2020 as well as younger age category events (Read more).

Speaking about the new agreement, David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH, said: “As the industry leader, Gerflor, has always been the first choice for the EHF’s club competitions. Its Taraflex product is the best sports surface on the market and its distinctive look is an important part of our corporate identity.” 

Gerflor’s Pierre Lienhard, Director International Operations, said: “We are very proud of our long-term partnership with both the EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH, a relationship that dates back to 2004. Our flooring system offers players the optimal playing surface while at the same time providing an instantly recognisable ‘look’ to each competition, which is so important not only for marketing purposes but also to TV partners.”

About Gerflor

Gerflor is the world’s most famous brand in the sports flooring industry, with three brand leaders in their particular category : Taraflex in the sports/education industry, also used for international sport events in table tennis, handball and volleyball. Sport Court for 3x3 basketball, now an Olympic sport discipline. Connor, a specialist in wooden floors and used in basketball’s NBA. Taraflex is the world’s most used surface for international handball events, recognised for its perfect playing performance and its ability to be installed in record time, while at the same time offering strong design and coporate identity.

Photo: David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH and Lionel Arlin, Gerflor's Sport Federations and Events Manager in Cologne.


TEXT: EHF / jjr
 
Share
CONTACT FORM