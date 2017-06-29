MEDIA RELEASE: Official flooring supplier of the EHF Champions League, Gerflor, has extended its long term contract with EHF Marketing GmbH until the end of the 2019/20 season

Gerflor contract extended through to 2020

EHF Marketing GmbH, the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation, has announced that its long term partnership with Gerflor to supply the official playing floor for Europe’s top club competitions has been prolonged through to the end of the 2019/2020 season.

The new contract was signed on the fringes of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, Germany by the Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH, David Szlezak, and Lionel Arlin, Sport Federations and Events Manager from Gerflor.

The distinctive lagoon blue and black handball court was first introduced to the men’s competition at the start of the 2006/07 season and was extended to the WOMEN'S EHF Champions League from 2011/12. It provides the best possible playing conditions as well as a consistent look for Europe’s top competitions.

The flooring system supplied by Gerflor is the Taraflex Sport M Evolution. A 7 mm surface featuring a bi-density 5 mm foam backing and a 2 mm thick top layer. The system is portable, making it ideal for use in arenas.

The ‘lagoon blue’ and black floor is also implemented at the EHF’s final season events including the Men’s EHF Cup Finals, WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4 and the VELUX EHF FINAL4.

Earlier in the year, the EHF also agreed a four-year extension to its contract with Gerflor, which will see the French company supply the official playing floor for the men’s and women’s EHF EURO events in both 2018 and 2020 as well as younger age category events (Read more).

Speaking about the new agreement, David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH, said: “As the industry leader, Gerflor, has always been the first choice for the EHF’s club competitions. Its Taraflex product is the best sports surface on the market and its distinctive look is an important part of our corporate identity.”

Gerflor’s Pierre Lienhard, Director International Operations, said: “We are very proud of our long-term partnership with both the EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH, a relationship that dates back to 2004. Our flooring system offers players the optimal playing surface while at the same time providing an instantly recognisable ‘look’ to each competition, which is so important not only for marketing purposes but also to TV partners.”

About Gerflor

Gerflor is the world’s most famous brand in the sports flooring industry, with three brand leaders in their particular category : Taraflex in the sports/education industry, also used for international sport events in table tennis, handball and volleyball. Sport Court for 3x3 basketball, now an Olympic sport discipline. Connor, a specialist in wooden floors and used in basketball’s NBA. Taraflex is the world’s most used surface for international handball events, recognised for its perfect playing performance and its ability to be installed in record time, while at the same time offering strong design and coporate identity.



Photo: David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH and Lionel Arlin, Gerflor's Sport Federations and Events Manager in Cologne.

