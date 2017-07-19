NEWS REPORT: For the second year in a row, Presov will host a VELUX EHF Champions League Qualification group

Tatran Presov set to welcome qualification hopefuls to Slovakia

Slovakian champions Tatran Presov’s attempt to reach the VELUX EHF Champions League Group Phase for the third consecutive season will take place on home court.

On 2/3 September 2017, Alpla HC Hard (AUT), Challenge Cup winners Sporting CP (POR) and Cocks (FIN) will battle against Presov for the one remaining spot in the 28-team competition.

This year’s hosts were fourth in line to host the tournament, as they hosted one of last season’s tournaments, but the group’s other three teams passed on their right to stage it.

The semi-final pairings see Hard meet Presov, while Sporting CP face Cocks; the two winners will then face off to reach Group D, while the three other teams will continue their European campaign in the EHF Cup.

Awaiting the tournament winners in Group D are HC Metalurg (MKD), HC Motor Zaporozhye (UKR), Montpellier HB (FRA), Besiktas Mogaz HT (TUR) and Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS).

