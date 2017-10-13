«aug 2017»
13.10.2017, 11:30
EHF publishes qualitative analyses for Women’s 19/17 events in 2017
The qualitative analyses for the Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2017 as well as for the Women’s 17 EHF EURO 2017 and the corresponding EHF Championships are now available online

EHF publishes qualitative analyses for Women’s 19/17 events in 2017

An enormous amount of handball data has been scouted and collected during the most recent Women’s 19 and Women’s 17 EHF EUROs in Slovenia and Slovakia as well as during the Women’s 17 EHF Championships 2017 in FYR Macedonia and Lithuania.

These data sets, which range from, for example, attack and shot effectiveness to attack and defence patterns, has now been analysed and published in the form of qualitative analyses.

These analyses are available for download in the analyses’ section of the EHF’s activities website.

EHF Lecturer and former Slovenia national team head coach Marta Bon was responsible for the analysis of the Women’s 19 EHF EURO, while EHF Lecturer Pavol Streicher took over the analysis for the Women’s 17 EHF EURO 2017.

Murat Bilge from Turkey analysed the Women’s 17 EHF Championship in FYR Macedonia; the qualitative analysis of the EHF Championship in Lithuania was conducted by Milan Petronijevic.

For Streicher it came to no surprise that Germany won the Women’s 17 EHF EURO 2017.

“[They are] A deserved European champion. The only team to play the EURO without a loss, acquiring 6 wins and one draw,” he writes.

“The team was tactically very well adjusted in every game and was able to easily overcome the critical situations.”

Marta Bon finds words of praise for France, the Women’s 19 EHF EURO champions.

“The most important: they improved their playing performance from the first to the last, the final match,” she writes.

“They also showed the most developed team system for this age category from an organisation point of view.”


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
