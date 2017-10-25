«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«nov 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«feb 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627281234
567891011
«mar 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627281234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«apr 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«may 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«jun 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«jul 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«aug 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

25.10.2017, 08:30
Men's EHF Cup Finals 2018 bidding process starts
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS REPORT: Applications open to host the sixth edition of the Men’s EHF Cup Finals on 19/20 May 2018

» »2017-18 Men's EHF Cup
»Final Tournament
»
 

Men's EHF Cup Finals 2018 bidding process starts

The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH have opened the bidding process for the final tournament of the Men’s EHF Cup, which is scheduled to take place on 19/20 May 2018.

The event, hosted for the first time in 2013 in Nantes, France, will see the competition’s four semi-finalists competing for the trophy won last year by the hosts, Frisch Auf Göppingen.

Clubs, agencies or organisations interested in making a bid for the event will be provided with a bid book, which details the minimum requirements of the event that has become one of the real highlights of the club season alongside the Women’s EHF FINAL4 and VELUX EHF FINAL4.

Bids for the event need to be submitted by 28 November 2017 and would need to include an event overall concept together with organisational structure and links to local and national authorities and partners.

Further information is available from EHF Marketing GmbH Katharina Hacker and also the EHF Markus Glaser .
 
 


TEXT: EHF / br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM