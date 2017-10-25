NEWS REPORT: Applications open to host the sixth edition of the Men’s EHF Cup Finals on 19/20 May 2018

Men's EHF Cup Finals 2018 bidding process starts

The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH have opened the bidding process for the final tournament of the Men’s EHF Cup, which is scheduled to take place on 19/20 May 2018.

The event, hosted for the first time in 2013 in Nantes, France, will see the competition’s four semi-finalists competing for the trophy won last year by the hosts, Frisch Auf Göppingen.

Clubs, agencies or organisations interested in making a bid for the event will be provided with a bid book, which details the minimum requirements of the event that has become one of the real highlights of the club season alongside the Women’s EHF FINAL4 and VELUX EHF FINAL4.

Bids for the event need to be submitted by 28 November 2017 and would need to include an event overall concept together with organisational structure and links to local and national authorities and partners.

Further information is available from EHF Marketing GmbH Katharina Hacker and also the EHF Markus Glaser .





