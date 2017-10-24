«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«nov 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«feb 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627281234
567891011
«mar 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627281234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«apr 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«may 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«jun 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«jul 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«aug 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

24.10.2017, 16:34
Court of Handball rejects the protest of Györ
«Go back »Print Version


OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The first instance body reminded that referees' decision based on their observations of the factual situation cannot be subject to any protest.

»Official Statements Channel »2017-18 Women's CL
»Group Matches
»Match Results
»Györi Audi ETO KC
»Rostov-Don
»
 

Court of Handball rejects the protest of Györ

The Court of Handball has reached a decision following a protest lodged by Györi ETO KC following the Women’s EHF Champions League match played on 21 October 2017 against the Russian Club Rostov Don. Rostov Don won the match 23:22.

The club argued that the EHF referees shall have directly disqualified the goalkeeper of Rostov Don within the last seconds of the match and subsequently granted a seven-meter throw. By not doing so, the EHF referees had an influence on the final result of the match.

The EHF Court of Handball has found that the decision of the EHF referees not to disqualify the goalkeeper is based on their observations of the factual situation within the course of the match. Such decision falls under the scope of the EHF Legal Regulations as well as the Women’s EHF Champions League Regulations and shall be regarded as a factual and thus final decision not being subject to any protest.

The protest is therefore rejected as inadmissible.


TEXT: EHF / br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM