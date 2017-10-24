Court of Handball rejects the protest of Györ

The Court of Handball has reached a decision following a protest lodged by Györi ETO KC following the Women’s EHF Champions League match played on 21 October 2017 against the Russian Club Rostov Don. Rostov Don won the match 23:22.



The club argued that the EHF referees shall have directly disqualified the goalkeeper of Rostov Don within the last seconds of the match and subsequently granted a seven-meter throw. By not doing so, the EHF referees had an influence on the final result of the match.



The EHF Court of Handball has found that the decision of the EHF referees not to disqualify the goalkeeper is based on their observations of the factual situation within the course of the match. Such decision falls under the scope of the EHF Legal Regulations as well as the Women’s EHF Champions League Regulations and shall be regarded as a factual and thus final decision not being subject to any protest.



The protest is therefore rejected as inadmissible.

TEXT: