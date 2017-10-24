NEWS: The Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences gathers European experts to talk about dual careers in sport and to present the ‘Handball for Dual Careers’ programme

International seminar on dual career in sports takes place in Amsterdam

An international seminar on dual careers in sport will take place at the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences on 20 December.

The seminar is entitled ‘How can sports clubs support a talent’s dual career’ and gathers several European experts for the topic.

Agata Dziarnowska from the European Commission will present the EU’s strategy on dual careers, while the university’s Stephan Hakkers will present best practice examples.

A key note, entitled ‘Better today, better tomorrow – dual career perspectives’ will be held by Austrian Wolfgang Stockinger (Kada).

In the afternoon ‘Handball for Dual Careers’, a programme supported by the European Handball Federation and for which the Amsterday University is a partner, will be presented.

